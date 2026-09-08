Defense Forces neutralize 175 targets overnight, including 2 ballistic, 31 cruise missiles

Ukraine's Defense Forces overnight into Tuesday, from 18:00 to 08:30, neutralized 175 enemy targets, including two ballistic missiles and 31 out of 32 cruise missiles; however, following the results of the night, missile and strike UAV impacts were recorded at 29 locations, the press service of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

"According to preliminary data, as of 08:30, air defense shot down/suppressed 175 targets: 2 Iskander-M/KN-23/S-400/Onyx ballistic missiles; 31 Kh-101/Iskander-K cruise missiles; 142 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, and other drone types," reads the report by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Telegram on Tuesday.

It is noted that the main directions of the attack were Odesa and Kyiv regions. Impacts of Russian missiles and strike UAVs were recorded at 29 locations, with falling debris from intercepted targets recorded at 9 locations.

The Air Force reported that the enemy attacked Ukraine with Onyx anti-ship missiles (from Bryansk, Kursk regions of Russia and occupied Crimea) and Iskander-M/S-400/KN-23 ballistic missiles (from Bryansk, Voronezh regions of Russia). The exact number of missiles for these types was not specified.

According to the Air Force, Ukraine was also attacked by 32 air-launched Kh-101 cruise missiles from Vologda region of Russia; 166 strike UAVs of the Shahed type (more than half of them jet-powered) and "Parodiya" decoy drones launched from Orel, Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russia), occupied Donetsk, and Hvardiyske (occupied Crimea).

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, EW and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.