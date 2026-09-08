Zelenskyy: meetings scheduled with state, corporate representatives on aid against Russian air strikes

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy notes that last night saw a complex Russian attack "which the Russians deliberately attempted to calculate for maximum harm to life: ballistics, cruise and anti-ship missiles, jet-powered 'Shaheds'."

"In Kyiv and the region, and in many other regions, work has been ongoing since night to liquidate the consequences of the Russian strike. …There is significant damage to residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure in the capital. As of now, ten people are known to be injured. Medical assistance is being provided to everyone who needs it. SES workers managed to rescue thirteen people. Unfortunately, two were killed," the President wrote on Telegram on Tuesday morning.

In the region, there were strikes on critical infrastructure. In Odesa region – on an ordinary market. Two injured in Kharkiv. An apartment building was damaged. In the morning, a diesel locomotive of the Kyiv–Sumy train was attacked at a railway station in Sumy region. Fortunately, there were no casualties. Evacuation of people is underway. Zaporizhia and Dnipropetrovsk region were also hit.

"In total, our warriors shot down 175 air targets overnight, but unfortunately, not all. Despite very good results against cruise missiles, ballistics are particularly difficult, and every day we demonstrate this need for interceptors to our partners. We have already discussed this with Americans and Europeans, and there will be further meetings, including today, with representatives of states and companies that can assist with supplies and with our FREYJA anti-ballistic system. I thank all partners who define assistance to Ukraine with air defense as a priority. This directly means saving human lives," the head of state emphasized.

Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky reported that "the liquidation of the consequences of the overnight Russian attack is ongoing in eight regions and in Kyiv."

"There is destruction in Zaporizhia, Kirovohrad, and Dnipropetrovsk regions," he wrote on his Telegram channel.