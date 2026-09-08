City Mall in Zaporizhia damaged, Arricano plans to rebuild it

The City Mall shopping center in Zaporizhia, owned by Arricano, was effectively destroyed in a Russian strike on Monday, and the company plans to rebuild it, the company's press service told Interfax-Ukraine.

Arricano had earlier decided on Sept 2 to suspend City Mall's operations due to the current security situation.

"Overnight on Monday, City Mall in Zaporizhia was effectively destroyed by a Russian strike. Fortunately, there were no human casualties — that's what matters most. This is the second strike on our shopping centers in the past three weeks. On Aug 21, the Sun Gallery mall in Kryvyi Rih was destroyed in a drone attack. The loss of City Mall is a heavy blow for our team, our tenants, and the hundreds of people who worked there. It's also a blow to the city, of which City Mall had been an important part for many years," the press service said.

Over the years, Arricano's team and shareholders have done everything possible to keep places where life continues open, even in frontline cities, the company said.

"We repaired what was damaged, restored operations, and brought people back to their jobs. We will continue doing everything we can to rebuild City Mall and provide residents with the goods and services they need," the company said.

As previously reported, Russian drones struck the Sonyachna Halereya (Sun Gallery) mall in Kryvyi Rih twice on Aug 21, killing 16 people and injuring 130 others. Overnight on July 19, a construction site for a shopping and entertainment center in Kyiv's Lukianivka district, being built by Arricano, was damaged in another massed Russian missile strike on Kyiv, with no casualties.

Arricano Real Estate PLC (Cyprus), through its Ukrainian subsidiaries, owns four shopping centers in Ukraine: Prospekt Mall and RayON Mall in Kyiv, City Mall in Zaporizhia, and Sonyachna Halereya in Kryvyi Rih. The company also holds a 49.9% stake in Sky Mall (Kyiv) and land plots for three additional projects currently at the design stage, in addition to its ongoing construction of the Lukianivka mall in Kyiv.