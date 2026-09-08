Ukrainian power engineers restore external power supply to ZNPP via Ferosplavna-1 line – Energoatom, IAEA

The temporarily occupied Zaporizhia NPP was reconnected to the Integrated Power System of Ukraine on Monday evening after the restoration of the 330 kV Ferosplavna-1 overhead line, reported National Nuclear Energy Generating Company (NNEGC) Energoatom and IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi.

"On September 7 at 19:02, the auxiliary power needs of the temporarily occupied Zaporizhia NPP were energized from the 330 kV Ferosplavna-1 overhead line. Currently, the station's consumption stands at 11 MW," Energoatom reported on its Telegram channel.

The company noted that external power supply was successfully restored thanks to Ukrainian specialists and a local ceasefire that enabled repair operations.

For its part, the IAEA reported on social media platform X that the connection took place following a three-day repair effort by Ukrainian specialists under the protection of a ceasefire regime coordinated by the agency.

"In a crucial step to help prevent a nuclear accident," stated IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi, noting that the plant faced the threat of a complete blackout due to depleting fuel reserves for its diesel generators.

The report also states that Grossi thanked both Ukraine and the RF for their cooperation in agreeing to the truce for the repair work.

As Energoatom recalled, ZNPP had remained without external power supply since August 20, with all critical station systems powered by backup diesel generators during this time.