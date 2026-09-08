Palisa: Russia sets new deadline to capture Donetsk region by end of 2026 – early 2027

The political leadership of Russia has set another deadline for the complete occupation of Donetsk region by the end of 2026, while the Russian military is requesting to push this timeline to March 31, 2027, reported Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Pavlo Palisa on his Telegram channel on Monday.

According to Palisa, the enemy's plans and the reasons why they remain on paper were discussed during a meeting of the Head of the Office of the President, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Head of the Main Intelligence Agency (GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and the Commander of the Air Force with U.S. President's special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.

A separate topic of the negotiations, as reported by the Deputy Head of the OP, was enemy air attacks and the employment of jet-powered drones.

"A new challenge is jet drones. Here again, the Russians have no technological breakthrough of their own: neither the design nor the engine are their developments. They developed nothing—they took finished products from those who transferred them. And we know very well who exactly. Interceptors are in development. Solutions will come, and we will protect our cities," Palisa emphasized, adding that the volume of military aid from partners directly converts into saved lives of Ukrainian soldiers and civilians.