Koretsky and European Commissioner Dombrovskis discuss financial support for Ukraine in 2026-2027

Ukrainian Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky has held a meeting with European Commissioner for the Economy and Productivity, Valdis Dombrovskis. The main topic of the conversation was financial support for Ukraine in 2026-2027, the Prime Minister announced on his Telegram channel.

"The government is working to fulfill its obligations under the Ukraine Plan and the Memorandum of Understanding on Macro-Financial Assistance and expects to fully utilize the financial resources provided by the relevant instruments. We plan to adopt the necessary government decisions by November 1. We are simultaneously working with the Verkhovna Rada to adopt the necessary legislation," Koretsky emphasized following the meeting.

The parties agreed to strengthen cooperation between Ukrainian ministries and the relevant European Commission directorates-general, as well as coordination with the IMF and other international partners. It is important to have a clear and coordinated picture of Ukraine's budgetary and defense needs for 2026 and 2027.

"I also emphasized the need for continued pressure on Russia, in particular by tightening sanctions, monitoring their compliance, and countering their circumvention. EU accession remains Ukraine's unconditional priority. We look forward to the prompt opening of the remaining negotiating clusters," Koretsky concluded.