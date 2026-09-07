Monaco explosion may be linked to call centre operations, theory under investigation – Prosecutor General

An explosion in the Principality of Monaco targeting the life of former Ukrainian citizen and businessman Vadym Yermolaev may be linked to the activities of call centers; investigators are considering this possibility, according to Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko.

"Investigative measures are being carried out to identify the masterminds and accomplices behind this crime… As of today, we have not yet gathered enough evidence to inform the public that we have identified anyone else," Kravchenko said during a meeting with journalists on Monday.

When asked whether this could be linked to call centers, Kravchenko said: "That is one theory. His [Yermolayev's] son, who was involved with these call centers… was wanted, then detained, and later entered into a plea agreement and compensated for the damages."

According to the Prosecutor General, Yermolayev was also questioned, but so far the investigation has not established a motive for the crime.

Kravchenko also said the National Police and the Security Service of Ukraine are working together on this case, and there is no pressure being exerted on the National Police.

As previously reported, on July 3, Interpol issued an international arrest warrant for 39-year-old Ukrainian citizen Anastasia Berezovska in connection with the attempted assassination of Yermolayev in Monaco. According to Monaco law enforcement, she was suspected of planting an explosive device that caused serious injuries to Yermolayev and his relatives.

Berezovska's body was later found in Ukraine, and the National Police, the State Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), the Main Intelligence Agency, and the General Prosecutor's Office (PGO) detained two individuals on suspicion of her murder – an employee of the Intelligence Agency and a former SBU employee. Investigators believe the men are likely also involved in the attempted assassination of the Ukrainian businessman in Monaco, as they have evidence that the men repeatedly made transfers to Berezovska's cryptocurrency and bank accounts.

On July 9, Pechersky District Court of Kyiv remanded former SBU employee Vitaliy Zhikovych, who is suspected of Berezovska's murder, into custody without the possibility of bail.

The SBU said all information available to Ukrainian law enforcement agencies has been provided to the investigative authorities of the Principality of Monaco, and that the PGO is working closely with the law enforcement agencies of the Principality of Monaco.

On July 17, the Ukrainian Prosecutor General announced that the SBU officers had recovered video footage from a surveillance camera installed near the crime scene in the Principality of Monaco to document the attempted assassination of a former Ukrainian citizen, businessman Vadym Yermolayev.

Kravchenko said at the time that law enforcement officials are continuing to work to establish "all the circumstances of the crime, the role of each person involved, and to bring those responsible to justice."