Prosecutor General Kravchenko reports problem with launch of tribunal on aggression

Ukrainian law enforcement officials are ready to submit evidence to the Special Tribunal on the Crime of Aggression, but there is currently a problem with the tribunal's launch, Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko said.

"We are currently in the active phase of gathering and compiling evidence [for the tribunal on aggression] and preparing to transfer this evidence once the special tribunal is launched," Kravchenko said on Monday in Kyiv during a meeting with journalists.

According to him, Ukrainian law enforcement agencies have the ability to obtain even more evidence using cyber tools.

The Prosecutor General said the Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office is ready to transfer a large volume of information to the tribunal. "There is a problem with the launch of the Special Tribunal. It was established and supported by a majority of states. We should already be in the second stage – selecting the judges and prosecutors who will work there – but that is not happening," Kravchenko said.