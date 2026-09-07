Prosecutor General: I have no procedural status in Carthage case

Ukraine's Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko states that he currently has no procedural status in the Carthage case and considers the situation regarding himself to be political pressure.

"What I see is evidence of a large amount of property held by relatives and acquaintances of Serhiy [Serhiy Kropyva, a defendant in the case]," he said during a meeting with journalists on Monday in Kyiv.

According to Kravchenko, he trusted Kropyva. "We had a normal, good relationship," he said.

The prosecutor general reported that his "office and home had been searched."

He described the developments in the case as "political pressure." "Someone has an interest in removing me from here. I'm a thorn in the side for many people," Kravchenko said.

As previously reported, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) exposed five members of a criminal organization led by an official from the PGO, who systematically received illicit benefits for covering up a network of fraudulent call and laundered over UAH 42 million through the purchase of real estate – including apartments in the Carpathians – jewelry, and the transfer of funds to relatives' accounts. For its part, the Office of the Prosecutor General also stated its intention to assist with the investigation and announced the suspension of the suspect from his official duties.