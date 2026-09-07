Meetings of countries, companies involved in Freyja system development to take place soon – Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard a report from National Security and Defense Council Secretary Ihor Klymenko.

"We are preparing to discuss issues at the High Command. In the near future, meetings will be held with partners at the state and corporate levels who are involved in the development of the joint Freyja anti-ballistic program," Zelenskyy said on his Telegram channel following the briefing.

In addition, he added, work is underway to develop additional long-range capabilities.

"Based on the results of this work, a review will take place at the Command Headquarters. The Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council is overseeing the implementation of these decisions, and it is important that our previous decisions regarding countering Russian attack drones and accelerating the relevant production processes are fully implemented," the president said.

He thanked all developers and manufacturers for their professional approach.