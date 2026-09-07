Interior Ministry combat units destroy over 1,400 military equipment, neutralise over 1,700 occupiers in week

Last week, servicemen of the National Guard and the State Border Guard Service, as well as officers of the National Police, destroyed more than 1,400 pieces of equipment and weapons, including artillery systems, vehicles, armored vehicles, and engineering equipment, Interior Minister Ivan Vyhovsky said.

"Last week, our soldiers destroyed more than 1,400 pieces of equipment and weapons, including artillery systems, vehicles, armored vehicles, and engineering equipment," he said on Telegram on Monday.

According to him, nearly 1,500 enemy troop concentrations were struck. More than 1,700 occupiers were taken out of action, over 900 of them permanently.

"The Russians continue to use drones on a massive scale – both reconnaissance and strike drones. But this resource is also being systematically destroyed. Over the course of the week, our Guardsmen, border guards, and police have taken out more than 5,600 drones of various types, as well as electronic intelligence and countermeasure systems," Vyhovsky said.