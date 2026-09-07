Longtime PrivatBank press secretary Serha joins Raiffeisen Bank's communications team

Oleh Serha, who served as press secretary for over 25 years at PrivatBank, Ukraine's largest bank with foreign capital, has joined the communications team of Raiffeisen Bank, Ukraine's largest bank, and will oversee its press office.

"I am pleased to announce that I have joined the communications team of Raiffeisen Bank Ukraine and will now be responsible for organizing the work of Raiffeisen Bank's press office," Serha wrote on Telegram on Monday.

According to him, his new bank's team of analysts and managers is ready to share analysis, forecasts, and comment on issues related to all markets in which the financial institution operates.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Serha served as PrivatBank's press secretary from April 2001 to August 2026, and prior to that, he was the editor-in-chief of Channel 11 since 1995.

According to the National Bank of Ukraine, as of January 1, 2026, 68.21% of Raiffeisen Bank's shares were owned by Raiffeisen Bank International AG (RBI), 30% by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), and the remaining 1.79% by minority shareholders.

As of June 1, 2026, Raiffeisen Bank, with total assets of UAH 280.5 billion, ranked fourth among 58 solvent banks in Ukraine.