AfD's local gains will not affect support for Ukraine – Rada committee chair Merezhko

The victory of the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party in the state parliament elections in Saxony-Anhalt will not have a significant impact on Germany's foreign policy, according to Oleksandr Merezhko (from the Servant of the People faction), chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Foreign Policy and Interparliamentary Cooperation.

"At least for now, this is merely a local victory for "Alternative for Germany" that will not have a significant impact on Germany's foreign policy. Although this could be the first serious warning sign of bigger problems with the AfD at the national level in Germany. In any case, the AfD currently has no prospects of changing Germany's foreign policy course or negatively affecting support for Ukraine," Merezhko told Interfax-Ukraine on Monday.

According to the MP, Germany's institutions of liberal democracy remain resilient enough to withstand the temporary electoral success of far-right, pro-Russian forces.

As reported, the Alternative for Germany party won Sunday's state parliament election in Saxony-Anhalt with 43.8% of the vote. This is more than double the party's result in this region five years ago. However, the party failed to secure a majority of seats in the state parliament, winning 39 out of 83 seats. Meanwhile, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz's Christian Democratic Union (CDU) received only 17.2% of the vote, losing nearly half of its support, and will hold 15 seats in the state parliament.

Co-chair of the far-right German party "Alternative for Germany" Alice Weidel said on Monday that she hopes to secure the support of at least 40% of voters in the 2029 federal parliamentary elections.