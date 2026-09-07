Main Intelligence Agency reports downing Russian Su-24 in occupied Crimea

The Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported that a Russian Su-24 aircraft was shot down overnight on Monday, September 7, in the territory of the temporarily occupied Crimea.

"Last night, operators from the Department of Active Operations of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine struck an enemy aircraft on the temporarily occupied peninsula. The extent of the damage is being determined," the Department of Active Operations of the Main Intelligence Agency said in a Telegram post on Monday.

It was noted that this was a gift in honor of Ukraine's Military Intelligence Day. "Crimea has already felt it," the department's press service added.

The Intelligence Agency said in the Telegram post that the incident occurred on the night of September 6-7. The post is accompanied by a video. "On the night of September 6-7, 2026, operators from the Department of Active Operations of the Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine struck a Russian Su-24 aircraft on the territory of the temporarily occupied Crimea."