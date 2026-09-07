URCS opens inclusive first-aid training center in Kyiv

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) has opened an accessible, inclusive first-aid training center in Kyiv.

"For us, opening this center is an investment not just in infrastructure, but in people's ability to save lives. Since the start of the full-scale invasion, nearly 500,000 people have completed first-aid training through the Ukrainian Red Cross. Our goal is to further expand this knowledge, strengthen the professional training of instructors, and foster a culture of first aid in Ukraine, where knowing how to act in a critical situation is a basic skill for everyone," URCS President Maksym Dotsenko said.

During the presentation of the center, its potential, training infrastructure, and main areas of focus were highlighted. The training center will serve as a platform for the systematic training and professional development of instructors and trainers, the testing of new teaching approaches, the exchange of experience, and the further development of Ukrainian expertise in the field of first aid.

"We want the center to be a place where we don't just teach first aid protocols, but where we continuously improve the quality of the training itself. Here, we'll be able to train instructors, test new methods, develop inclusive approaches, and share this expertise with regions across the country. The more well-trained instructors we have, the more people across Ukraine will gain practical skills that could one day save someone's life," Head of the URCS first aid division Nadia Yamnenko said.

Today, the Ukrainian Red Cross Society has more than 500 first aid instructors, and the organization's certified programs are recognized in 191 countries.

A separate area of focus for the Ukrainian Red Cross Society is the development of inclusive first aid training.