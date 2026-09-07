Witkoff on visits to Moscow and Kyiv: Substantive progress made on scheduling additional trilateral talks

Envoy of U.S. President Donald Trump Stephen Witkoff, following his visit to Moscow and Kyiv aimed at "ending the Russian-Ukrainian war," announced "substantive progress was made, including movement on scheduling additional trilateral talks."

"At President Trump's direction, United States negotiators visited both Moscow and Kyiv in order to facilitate additional dialogue to end the Russia-Ukraine War. Ahead of the trip, the Russians and Ukrainians agreed to a three-day no-shoot policy to enable these discussions to occur," he said on X social media platform on Monday.

According to him, Witkoff, Jared Kushner, and officials from the National Security Council, the State Department, and the Treasury Department "met with both President Putin of Russia and President Zelenskyy of Ukraine in order to discuss each side's proposals with the other."

Witkoff also said that national security advisers from the United Kingdom, Germany, and France joined the delegations in Kyiv "to collaborate on the path forward."

"Substantive progress was made, including movement on scheduling additional trilateral talks. President Trump is working hard to stop the killing and work towards a lasting and durable peace," Witkoff said.

As reported, Witkoff and Kushner held talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv on Sunday. On Saturday, they visited Moscow, where they met with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin.