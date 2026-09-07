NBU makes error when publishing official hryvnia exchange rates against dollar and euro for Sept 8, strengthening them by 17-20 kopecks

Due to a technical glitch, the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) initially published incorrect official hryvnia exchange rates against the dollar and euro for September 8, understating them by approximately 17 kopecks and 20 kopecks, respectively.

"The National Bank of Ukraine will conduct additional work to prevent similar technical glitches in the future. In particular, the causes and further measures will be discussed at a meeting of the Council for the Supervision of Money and Foreign Exchange Market Indicators," the regulator noted on its Telegram channel.

After the error was fixed, the official hryvnia to dollar exchange rate on September 8 was set at 44.4654 UAH/$1, against the previously erroneously published 44.2955 UAH/$1, and against the euro – 51.6817 UAH/EUR1 instead of 51.4842 UAH/EUR1.