Rutte to attend Ramstein group meeting on Sept 8

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte will take part in a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, known as the "Ramstein" format, to be held virtually on Sept 8.

NATO headquarters announced this on Monday. "On Tuesday, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte will take part in a virtual meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group," the announcement said.

Rutte is expected to deliver opening remarks at 15:00 (16:00 Kyiv time). He will be followed by statements from German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, UK Defense Secretary Wes Streeting, Ukrainian Defense Minister Yevhen Khmara, and US Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Elbridge Colby.