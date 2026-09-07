Ukrainian military carries out over 25,000 logistics, evacuation missions using ground robots in August – Defense Ministry

Ground robotic systems (GRS) carried out more than 25,000 logistics and evacuation missions in August, 3.3 times more than in January, Ukraine's Defense Ministry press service said Monday.

Ground robots are used in place of personnel in the most dangerous areas, delivering ammunition, water and food and evacuating the wounded.

"Since the start of the year, about 112,000 such missions have already been recorded in the DELTA combat system, and their number is growing every month. At the same time, the Defense Ministry is scaling up GRS procurement — last month, the DOT Defense Procurement Agency announced its first competitive tender for such systems," the ministry said.