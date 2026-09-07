Ukraine's long-range campaign worsening Russia's economic situation, but Moscow still has sufficient resources for war – GUR

Ukraine's long-range campaign is worsening Russia's economic situation, particularly with Russia's budget deficit currently standing at $82 billion. However, Moscow still has sufficient resources to continue the war against Ukraine, according to a statement from the Main Intelligence Agency (GUR) of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense.

According to Lieutenant General Oleh Ivaschenko, Chief of the GUR, Ukraine is using various tools to achieve this – its own strikes, sanctions pressure, and working with partners to secure components, technologies, and equipment that Russia continues to obtain in defiance of sanctions.

"I want to emphasize: the goal is not to show how far we can reach. The goal is to reduce the enemy's ability to produce weapons, supply its troops, and continue this war," he emphasized.

He noted that Russia's economy is now significantly weaker than it was at the beginning of the full-scale war. In particular, the aggressor is facing labor shortages and a deteriorating banking system.

At the same time, according to Ivaschenko, Russia still has sufficient resources to continue the war against Ukraine.

"We do not rule out that these resources will last through 2027 and 2028. To prevent Russia from running out of these resources, we need to work together with our partners. Sanctions must actually work," the head of the GUR emphasized.

Ivaschenko also stated that Russia maintains aggressive intentions toward NATO.

"We have materials at our disposal that reveal the aggressive intentions of the Russian leadership in the European direction," the press service of the Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense quoted him as saying on its Telegram channel on Monday.

According to him, Ukrainian intelligence predicts the Kremlin will increase military pressure on NATO's eastern flank countries in order to test the allies' reaction, demonstrate their unpreparedness for open confrontation with Russia, and intensify information and psychological pressure on European countries to reduce military aid to Ukraine.