Two killed, 4 injured in Russian bomb attack on Kramatorsk – police

Two men were killed and four more people were injured in a Russian bomb attack on Kramatorsk, Donetsk region, Monday morning, Ukraine's National Police press service said on Telegram.

Russian forces dropped four FAB-250 guided aerial bombs equipped with UMPK glide-and-guidance kits on the city, according to police, two of which struck apartment buildings.

"The attack killed two men, aged 45 and 66. A 60-year-old man and three women aged 58, 61 and 79 were injured, sustaining mine-blast injuries, shrapnel wounds, fractures, and lacerations," police said.