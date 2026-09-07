Klitschko announces updates on air threat level system

The "air raid alert" notification system, differentiated by threat level, is now working in the city's Kyiv Digital mobile app, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

Businesses of various ownership forms will be able to operate in line with the government's decision starting from midnight on September 10, according to the mayor.

The city will continue providing necessary services to residents during a yellow-level threat, with administrative service centers and social service institutions remaining open.

City educational and medical institutions will continue operating under previously established safety protocols.