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Russian strike sparks fire at B.A.T. tobacco factory in Pryluky

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Russian strike sparks fire at B.A.T. tobacco factory in Pryluky

A fire broke out at PrJSC A/T Tobacco Company B.A.T.-Pryluky in Chernihiv region, part of British American Tobacco (BAT), as a result of a Russian attack during the day on September 7, Suspilne Chernihiv reported.

"According to the company's employees, the roof of the cigarette production facility is on fire. Firefighters are currently extinguishing the blaze," the report said.

According to the outlet, all employees were in a shelter at the time of the attack. No one was injured. One woman experienced an acute stress reaction and was provided with medical assistance.

B.A.T. Pryluky is one of the largest tobacco product manufacturers and exporters in Ukraine. It produces cigarettes under international brands and a national local brand, as well as heated tobacco units.

According to the National Securities and Stock Market Commission, 100% of the shares are owned by Precis (1814) Limited (the United Kingdom).

#pryluky #tobacco #factory #atack
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