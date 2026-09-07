Parliament, government to synchronize legislative work tied to Ukraine's international aid - Stefanchuk

Representatives of parliament and the government have agreed on coordinating work on bills related to Ukraine's commitments under international support programs, Verkhovna Rada Speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk said.

"Decisions that Ukraine's international aid and state budget stability depend on cannot wait. I held a working meeting with Verkhovna Rada leadership, government representatives and parliamentary committee chairs. The main task is to synchronize work on bills tied to fulfilling Ukraine's commitments under the Ukraine Facility, IMF programs, and other international support tracks," Stefanchuk wrote on Facebook Monday.

The meeting reviewed the status of 46 bills, some of which are already under consideration in first or second reading, while others are awaiting registration or will be resubmitted, according to Stefanchuk. He said procedural issues were also discussed separately, including processing amendments, coordination between committees and the government, and how to organize the passage of necessary decisions as efficiently as possible.

"We need to make the most of the coming weeks. We don't have time to delay parliamentary decisions that the state's financial stability and our partners' support depend on," the speaker said.