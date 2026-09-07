Kyiv metro, Pivdenny bridge traffic to run unrestricted under yellow-level threat – mayor

Kyiv's Syretsko-Pecherska metro line will operate without restrictions during a yellow-level threat, with trains continuing to run across the Pivdenny (Southern) bridge, while car traffic on the bridge will also be allowed without restrictions during air raid alerts, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

"During a yellow-level threat, the Syretsko-Pecherska line (green metro line) will operate without restrictions, with trains running and carrying passengers across the Pivdenny bridge (from the left to the right bank and back)," Klitschko wrote on Telegram.

Car traffic on the Pivdenny bridge during air raid alerts will also be allowed without restrictions, with only a 30-minute technical closure after an alert is declared and another 30 minutes after the all-clear.

Access to the Pivdenny bridge from Saperno-Slobidska and Mykhaila Boichuka streets will be closed during air raid alerts, however.

Under a red-level threat, service on the green metro line will be restricted, with trains running only between Syrets and Vydubychi stations and between Slavutych and Chervony Khutir stations.

"The Sviatoshynsko-Brovarska line (red line) will continue operating as before, in a limited mode, carrying passengers on the underground section from Akademmistechko station to Arsenalna," the mayor said.

Other bridges across the Dnipro — the Darnytskyi bridge, the Paton bridge, the Metro bridge and the Pivnichny (Northern) bridge — will continue operating without changes.

The Podilsko-Voskresensky bridge crossing will have a 30-minute technical closure after an air raid alert is declared and another 30 minutes after the all-clear, with traffic organization also changed there to introduce reversible lanes.

Surface public transport will continue operating without restrictions.

Kyiv has also organized an additional bus route that duplicates the red metro line, running continuously from Palats Sportu metro station via Arsenalna station to Lisova metro station, Klitschko said.