Klitschko: curfew from Sept 10 to run from 1:00 a.m. to 5:00 a.m.

Kyiv will shorten its curfew by one hour starting Sept 10, with it running from 1:00 a.m. to 5:00 a.m., Mayor Vitali Klitschko said following a decision by the Kyiv Defense Council.

The decision was made in line with a government resolution and a number of city initiatives on how municipal services will operate amid the deteriorating security situation in the capital, he said.

"Under the government's decision, the curfew will be shortened by one hour and will run from 1:00 a.m. to 5:00 a.m. These changes take effect from midnight on September 10," Klitschko said on Telegram Monday.

Public transport operating hours in the capital will be extended by one hour in connection with the shorter curfew.

The operating hours of restaurants, entertainment venues and shopping and entertainment centers will remain unchanged, however.

Klitschko also noted that, under a Kyiv Defense Council decision effective September 3, transit heavy vehicle traffic is allowed during curfew hours.

"Also, during curfew hours — since many trains are delayed — the city is organizing 4 bus routes to transport people from the central railway station," the mayor said.