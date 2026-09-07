HACC orders detention for Kropyva's driver in 'Carthage' operation case, sets UAH 3 mln bail

The High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) has ordered the detention of Serhiy Kutsy, driver for Serhiy Kropyva, deputy head of the Prosecutor General's Office's International Cooperation Department, in the case related to the "Carthage" operation, setting bail at UAH 3 million.

An HACC investigating judge announced the ruling on Monday.

It emerged during the hearing that Kutsy appears in NABU's recordings under the codename "Kamrad."

The HACC ordered Kutsy held in custody with the option of posting bail of UAH 3 million, according to the operative part of the court's ruling.

If bail is posted, Kutsy must appear whenever summoned by a detective, prosecutor or the court, report any change of residence or workplace, and refrain from contacting a court-defined circle of witnesses and other suspects in the criminal case, as well as a number of prosecutor's office employees.

The court also ordered him to surrender his passports for foreign travel and other documents allowing exit from and entry into Ukraine, and to wear an electronic monitoring device, according to the HACC broadcast.

The obligations imposed on Kutsy, if bail is posted, remain in effect for two months from his release from custody.

As previously reported, NABU and SAPO exposed five members of a criminal organization headed by an Office of the Prosecutor General official, who systematically received illicit benefits for covering up a network of fraudulent call centers and laundered more than UAH 42 million through property purchases, including apartments in the Carpathians, jewelry, and funds placed in relatives' accounts. The Prosecutor General's Office said it intends to support the investigation and announced plans to suspend the official named in the case from his duties.

On Sunday, Sept 6, a court ordered Kropyva held in custody with the option of posting bail of UAH 120 million. The pretrial restriction is valid through Nov 2, 2026.