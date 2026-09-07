Brussels welcomes American negotiators' visit to Kyiv

The European Commission welcomes the visit by American negotiators Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff to Ukraine, stressing the EU's support for all diplomatic efforts aimed at achieving peace.

European Commission foreign affairs spokesperson Christian Wigand commented on the American side's recent talks in Kyiv at a briefing in Brussels on Monday.

"The EU continues to support all diplomatic efforts that can help achieve a just and lasting peace in Ukraine. The push for new momentum through diplomatic contacts and the American negotiators' visit to Kyiv is especially welcome," he said.

Wigand said Russia "continues to escalate, attacking the civilian population."

"We've seen tragic civilian deaths this summer, as well as attacks on Ukrainian grain exports from the Black Sea, which endangered global food security, and further attacks on energy infrastructure to impose a harsh winter on Ukrainians. Putin's actions lead to destruction. Putin's words confirm Russia's maximalist goals. Neither contributes to ending the war with Russia. Ukraine, on the other hand, stands firm on its path and its commitment to a full and unconditional ceasefire. So we support Ukraine's efforts to achieve a just and lasting peace," Wigand said, addressing the current situation at length.

Chief European Commission spokesperson Paula Pinho, asked whether a phone call between European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was planned to discuss the recent talks, said she could not confirm a specific time for such a call at this stage, but added that von der Leyen maintains "regular contact" with Zelenskyy.