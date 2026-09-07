Zelenskyy says Ryazan, Perm refineries and Tatarstan facility struck

Ukraine's Defense Forces have struck a number of targets on Russian territory, including oil refineries in Ryazan and Perm regions and Tatarstan, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"Our soldiers continue to justly respond to Russian strikes on Ukraine. A refinery was hit in Ryazan region. Our long-range capability was used against oil refineries in Perm region and Tatarstan, and against a storage and launch site for attack drones in Kursk region. A target in the Black Sea was also hit," Zelenskyy wrote on Facebook.

The president thanked Ukrainian servicemembers for carrying out the operation: "Thank you to every one of our units for your precision!"