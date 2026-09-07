European Solidarity leader discusses Ukraine-EU drone alliance with Commissioner Kubilius

Lawmaker Petro Poroshenko, leader of the European Solidarity party, met with EU Defense and Space Commissioner Andrius Kubilius during a visit to Lithuania.

"I thanked him for his consistent support for Ukraine and his strong, resolute voice in favor of strengthening European defense. We discussed Ukraine's most urgent security needs: strengthening air defense, developing joint production, and European countries' use of Ukrainian combat experience. We discussed preparations for the first meeting of the Ukraine-EU Drone Alliance and its expected outcomes. A strong and secure Europe is impossible without Ukraine," Poroshenko wrote on Facebook.

Speaking at a congress of the Homeland Union - Lithuanian Christian Democrats, Lithuania's largest party, in Vilnius, Poroshenko said air defense is today's most urgent need.

"Today, every interceptor missile is more than just a piece of equipment. It's a saved life, a hospital that keeps operating, a train that reaches its destination, a factory that keeps running. We need Lithuania's strong voice in Europe to maximize the concentration of air defense resources for Ukraine. Because today the outcome of this war is increasingly being decided in the skies over all of Ukraine," Poroshenko said.

He stressed that a strong Europe and powerful transatlantic unity are the only shared strategy for victory. "This is a strategy for Europe's security, a strategy for peace, under which Russia will no longer be able to destroy Europe. Lithuania and Ukraine have already proven many times that together we are far stronger," Poroshenko said.