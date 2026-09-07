Kallas scraps launch of high-level defense group after pressure from EU states – media

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas has scrapped the launch of a new High-Level Group on Defense, which was to include former political and military leaders, after pressure from EU member states, Politico reports.

The group was meant to develop proposals for closing gaps in EU defense. Kallas had described it as bringing together "the brightest minds" to propose solutions "in the shortest possible time and in the most effective way."

The launch was scrapped due to resistance from some capitals, an EU official told the outlet.

"Some member states felt this wasn't the right way to go right now. After some discussion with ministers, we decided not to proceed with this initiative — we're looking for new ways to engage with member states," the official said.

The group's presentation was to take place Monday in Brussels at the Solvay Library, with about 150 representatives from EU institutions, think tanks, academia and NATO expected to attend.

Kallas's office kept the group's membership confidential. However, three diplomats said it was to be chaired by former NATO Secretary General Anders Fogh Rasmussen, with former Estonian defense minister and NATO ambassador Juri Luik and former French Armed Forces Minister Florence Parly also potentially among its members.

As previously reported, it was announced on September 1 that the EU would unveil a High-Level Group on Defense involving EU member states, Ukraine and the United Kingdom, aimed at developing recommendations for Europe's defense.