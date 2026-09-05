Strikes on Kyiv airports show Russia's true attitude toward talks – Poroshenko

Russian strikes on Kyiv airports ahead of the visit by American negotiators were a deliberate signal of Moscow's unwillingness to end the war, European Solidarity leader and lawmaker Petro Poroshenko said in Vilnius at a congress of the Homeland Union - Lithuanian Christian Democrats party, according to the European Solidarity website.

"We had information that Mr. Kushner and Mr. Witkoff were to arrive at Boryspil airport on an American plane for the first time in five years. And it was that same night that Russia struck Boryspil and Zhuliany. In this way, they sent a signal that they don't want to see Kushner and Witkoff in Kyiv. It was a demonstrative rejection of President Trump's proposal for a three-day ceasefire before the start of talks. It's an extremely telling gesture: Putin wants war. That's signal number one," Poroshenko said.

The Russian leader only understands "the language of strength," which is why Ukraine needs long-range missiles, modern air defense and unity with allies, Poroshenko said.

"To speak to him in a language he understands, we need stronger Armed Forces of Ukraine and a unique unity — between Ukraine, Lithuania, Europe and NATO," he said.

Poroshenko also pointed to Russia's new tactic of hours-long air raid alerts that paralyze life in cities, saying Ukraine is preparing new solutions, including a multi-tiered alert system and modern anti-drone technologies.

"On Sept 11-12 in Brussels, Andrius Kubilius is convening a conference on a 'drone army.' We will present a new type of jet interceptor against Russian drones. We are stronger, we have the truth on our side, and we will win," the European Solidarity leader said.