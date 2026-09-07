Kyiv city administration: city building food, water reserves to support residents in emergencies

Kyiv is building up and maintaining reserves of food and drinking water to meet residents' needs in emergencies, including prolonged power outages, the Kyiv City State Administration (KCSA) said on its official portal Monday.

As part of preparations for the 2026-2027 autumn-winter period, the capital has built up and is continuously maintaining necessary reserves of key food categories, according to Oleh Kuyavsky, deputy head of the KCSA for self-governance matters. This will allow the city to quickly provide low-income residents with essential goods if the power system's operation is disrupted.

The city plans to prioritize assistance to low-income Kyiv residents and people in difficult life circumstances.

The reserves can also be used at Points of Invincibility during prolonged power outages, to help people affected by emergencies, and to supply workers involved in emergency response and other urgent work.

"With the support of charitable and civic organizations, the city has the capacity to organize hot meals for 25,000 people. The KCSA's Department of Industry and Business Development also plans to purchase another 20,000 food packages that can be used in emergencies," the administration said on its website.

"Food security in the capital isn't just about having the necessary reserves — it's also about having a clear system for distributing and delivering them to those who need help most. We're preparing in advance for the possible challenges of the autumn-winter period, building up reserves, and continuing to hold food fairs in all districts of the city," Kuyavsky said.

He also thanked socially responsible businesses, charitable organizations and civic groups supporting Kyiv and helping build up food reserves.

Kuyavsky said the situation on Kyiv's consumer market remains under control and predictable.

The preparations are being carried out as part of the work of Kyiv's Humanitarian Headquarters, established in February 2022. The headquarters serves as the sole coordination center for cooperation between KCSA structural units, Kyiv district state administrations, municipal enterprises, charitable organizations and donors.