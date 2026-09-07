Budanov congratulates DIU personnel on professional holiday

Presidential Office head and former Defense Intelligence (DIU) chief Kyrylo Budanov congratulated DIU personnel on their professional holiday, stressing intelligence's role in ensuring Ukraine's security.

"For 34 years now, the DIU has stood guard over Ukraine's security, and during the full-scale war you have become one of the strongest pillars of Ukrainian statehood and freedom," Budanov wrote on Facebook.

For everyone who has had the honor of serving in the DIU, the directorate remains a family forever, he said: "Whatever path we choose, whatever positions we hold in the future, our hearts will always be together."

Budanov also thanked all DIU personnel and the people who support its work, wishing intelligence officers steel resolve, a strong hand, and a reliable comrade to cover their back.

"The tasks the DIU carries out are among the most difficult that exist, and an intelligence officer must always be ready to carry them out," Budanov said.

He also stressed the need to uphold the organization's honor: "And each of us must remember the organization's honor and never allow it to be disgraced."

Separately, he called for remembering fallen intelligence officers and living up to their example.

"The feats of our fallen comrades will remain in our memory forever and will serve as an example for new generations. Let us be worthy of their example!" he wrote.