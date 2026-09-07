Zelenskyy congratulates military intelligence on professional holiday, thanks them for defending Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated military intelligence personnel on Ukraine's Military Intelligence Day, thanking them for their contribution to defending the country and carrying out operations against Russia.

"We thank everyone who truly strengthens Ukraine's defense in this war, provides our state with the information it needs, and carries out operations that prevent Russia from achieving its goals," Zelenskyy wrote.

Thanks to the strength and professionalism of special forces from the Defense Ministry's Main Directorate of Intelligence (DIU), together with other Defense Forces personnel, Kyiv was defended, Zmiiny Island was liberated, and hundreds of other defense operations were carried out across Ukraine and behind enemy lines, he said.

The president also stressed the importance of remembering intelligence officers who were killed carrying out combat missions.

"We honor the memory of every fallen hero. And I thank everyone who has carried on the work of their fallen comrades and works every day for Ukraine's security and independence," he said.

"Glory to Ukraine's military intelligence! Glory to Ukraine!" Zelenskyy said.