Cabinet orders recommendations for mass cultural, sports events during yellow-level threat

Ukraine's Cabinet of Ministers has instructed relevant agencies to develop recommendations on holding mass cultural, sports, entertainment, social, religious, advertising, scientific and educational events during a yellow-level air threat.

Under Resolution No. 1092 of Sept 4, the government established that the "air raid alert" signal in the national centralized automated warning system will be differentiated by threat level based on information from the Air Force: red level for a missile or missile-drone threat, or a massed drone threat; yellow level for a drone threat.

The resolution also recommends that military command and military administrations (where established) introduce a curfew from 1:00 a.m. to 5:00 a.m. within a week, and determine other specifics for implementing curfews in territorial communities and individual settlements based on the regional security situation.

In connection with this, the Culture Ministry, the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the Education and Science Ministry, and the State Service for Ethnopolitics and Freedom of Conscience have been instructed to develop, within their areas of competence, recommendations on the mechanism for holding mass events — cultural, sports, entertainment, social, religious, advertising, scientific, educational, professional-themed and other events — during a yellow-level threat.