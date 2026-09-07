Visitors decide for themselves whether to stay in businesses during yellow-level threat

Ukraine's Cabinet of Ministers has established that businesses may continue operating during a yellow-level air threat, with visitors deciding for themselves whether to remain on the premises.

Under Resolution No. 1092 of Sept 4, the government established that the "air raid alert" signal in the national centralized automated warning system will be differentiated by threat level based on information from the Air Force: red level for a missile or missile-drone threat, or a massed drone threat; yellow level for a drone threat.

Under a yellow-level threat, businesses of any ownership form may continue operating in premises, buildings, structures or territories equipped with temporary or permanent shelter for staff and visitors, according to the resolution.

Businesses operating in premises, buildings, structures or territories without temporary or permanent shelter may continue operating, subject to agreement with their workforce, until a shelter is set up, but for no longer than three months from the resolution's effective date.

The specifics of operations for certain businesses will be determined by a separate Cabinet decision, according to the resolution.

The document also states that visitors' presence on the premises, in buildings, structures or territories of such businesses is at the visitors' own discretion.