SBU congratulates DIU on professional holiday

Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) congratulated military intelligence on its professional holiday and thanked it for its service.

"SBU head Oleksandr Poklad and the entire Security Service team congratulate the personnel of Ukraine's military intelligence, and personally Defense Intelligence (DIU) chief Oleh Ivashchenko, on their professional holiday!" the SBU said on Telegram Monday.

"We respect and value the feats of DIU fighters on the battlefield and deep in Russia's rear. We are immensely grateful to the intelligence heroes with whom we jointly identify and destroy Ukraine's enemies within our state, prevent enemy agents from infiltrating the Defense Forces and government bodies, and act to preempt terrorist attacks and sabotage, bringing a just peace for Ukraine closer," the SBU said.

The SBU also thanked military intelligence for its service and dedication.

"Our duty today is to keep destroying the enemy, delivering it tangible blows, and depriving it of the strength to continue its aggression," the SBU said.

Ukraine's Military Intelligence Day, the professional holiday of the Defense Ministry's Main Directorate of Intelligence (DIU), is marked annually on September 7.