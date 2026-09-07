Pope calls for resumption of talks, end to violence in Ukraine

Pope Leo XIV expressed solidarity with the people of Ukraine and again called for the resumption of negotiations.

"My heart is with the suffering of the people of Ukraine, who have lived in anguish and fear for years. I once again call for an end to violence, a halt to destruction, and open hearts for dialogue and peace! I hope the efforts made in recent days to resume negotiations will bear concrete fruit and open space for diplomacy," the pontiff wrote on X.

He called on the faithful to pray for harmony to prevail in every conflict around the world.