Ukraine downs 71 of 92 enemy targets, hits recorded at 12 locations

Ukraine's Defense Forces neutralized 71 of 92 enemy targets overnight into Monday, though hits were recorded at 12 locations and falling debris at four, the Air Force said.

"According to preliminary data, as of 9:00 a.m., air defense had downed or suppressed 71 enemy Shahed, Gerbera and other-type drones," the Air Force said.

Overnight into Sept 7 (from 6:00 p.m. Sept 6), Russia attacked with 92 attack drones, including Shaheds (some jet-powered), Gerberas, Parodiya-type decoy drones and S8000 Banderol drones, launched from the directions of Oryol, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, temporarily occupied Donetsk region, and Hvardiiske in temporarily occupied Crimea, according to the Air Force.

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of Ukraine's Defense Forces repelled the air attack.

Hits from enemy air attack weapons were recorded at 12 locations, and falling debris from downed targets was recorded at one location.