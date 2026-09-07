Kravchenko denies involvement in illegal call centers

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko has commented on recordings of conversations released by anti-corruption bodies, denying any involvement in receiving or laundering funds from illegal call centers.

"The recordings clearly show that the anti-corruption bodies' earlier claim about my involvement in receiving and laundering funds from illegal call centers has no confirmation whatsoever. Conversations are just conversations, and a photo of a safe with money is just a photo of a safe with money that has nothing to do with me or the Prosecutor General's Office — according to lawyers, it's simply a photo from a different criminal case," Kravchenko wrote on Telegram.

Regarding his family's financial situation and household expenses, Kravchenko stressed that all spending and travel were carried out strictly within his declared income and in accordance with current law.

"As for the 280-square-meter house our family lives in under a lease: we chose it back in winter, but it needed work and equipment set up. That's the context in which the workmen, the alarm system and appliances were discussed. We moved into the house on May 1, 2026. My permanent place of residence will be declared in accordance with the law. My position doesn't exempt me from scrutiny. But it also doesn't waive the requirement to back up accusations with facts," he said.

As previously reported, NABU and SAPO exposed five members of a criminal organization headed by an Office of the Prosecutor General official, who systematically received illicit benefits for covering up a network of fraudulent call centers and laundered more than UAH 42 million through property purchases, including apartments in the Carpathians, jewelry, and funds placed in relatives' accounts. The Prosecutor General's Office said it intends to support the investigation and announced plans to suspend the official named in the case from his duties.

On Sunday, Sept 6, a court ordered Serhiy Kropyva, deputy head of the Prosecutor General's Office's International Cooperation Department, held in custody with the option of posting bail of UAH 120 million. The pretrial restriction is valid through Nov 2, 2026.