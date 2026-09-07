Fires break out in Odesa region after Russian attacks – SES

Several fires broke out in Odesa region following Russian strikes on settlements there, Ukraine's State Emergency Service (SES) said.

In Odesa district, the attack set two cars and dry grass on fire, and damaged fences, the facade and windows of two residential buildings.

In Izmail district, a residential building was damaged, and two cars and an outbuilding caught fire.

"All fires were promptly extinguished," the SES said.

Twenty-one rescuers and five pieces of equipment were involved in the response.