Poroshenko in Vilnius compared Russia’s aerial terror to the siege of Kyiv in 2022

Ukrainian MP Petro Poroshenko, leader of the European Solidarity party, stated that Ukraine has entered a new phase of the war, with Russia attempting to paralyse the economy and civilian life behind the front lines, particularly in the capital. He made these remarks during a speech at the congress of the ‘Homeland Union – Lithuanian Christian Democrats’ party in Vilnius, according to the ‘European Solidarity’ website.

“I call this the second siege of Kyiv. In 2022, Putin tried to take Kyiv with tanks and artillery. Today, he is trying to achieve the same goal, but by other means – hours-long waves of drones and missile strikes,” Poroshenko noted.

According to him, the aggressor’s strategic aim is to create chaos and disrupt normal life in the capital in order to wear down the population and undermine the economy. “This is a war against life: strikes on transport, the energy sector, logistics and production facilities,” he emphasised.

Poroshenko emphasised that protecting the economy is part of national defence, and that business is a key component of the country’s resilience. He called for the maximum concentration of air defence resources for Ukraine, in particular Patriot systems and anti-drone capabilities.

“Every interceptor missile means a life saved, a hospital that continues to operate, a train that reaches its destination. That is precisely why I am counting very much on Lithuania and its voice in Europe,” said the leader of “European Solidarity”.

Translated with DeepL.com (free version)