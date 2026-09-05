Defense Ministry: 14% of defense industry enterprises failed to confirm critical status but can reapply

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine completed a review of decisions made before July 7 regarding the determination of defense industrial complex (OPK) enterprises as critically important, as a result of which, as of September 1, 86% of them confirmed their status and the ability to reserve draft-eligible employees in accordance with legislation, reported on the defense ministry's website on Saturday.

"According to the results of the review, 14% of enterprises did not confirm their status as critically important. To obtain it, they can submit a full package of documents to the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine in accordance with the current procedure. The Ministry of Defense will verify the enterprise's compliance with established criteria and, based on the review results, make an appropriate decision," the statement reads.

To confirm their status as critically important, enterprises had to submit documents by August 10. "A simplified procedure was in place for most enterprises—without the need to resubmit a full package of documents. In particular, it could be used by: contractors and subcontractors of defense contracts whose defense activity accounts for more than 50% of total production volume; residents of Defence City; individual manufacturers of explosives and ammunition; OPK, aviation, and space industry enterprises that previously received status based on a combination of criteria," the statement notes.

To confirm their status, these enterprises submitted documents proving current compliance with the criterion on the basis of which the Ministry of Defense had previously designated them as critically important.

"The ability to retain key specialists is directly linked to the capacity to consistently fulfill defense orders and scale up production. Therefore, our task is to ensure that the criticality mechanism operates clearly and helps enterprises retain teams upon which meeting the needs of the Defense Forces depends," noted Advisor to the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Hanna Hvozdyar.

The Ministry of Defense noted that in August, a mechanism for updating military registration data online via the Diia portal became operational. Prior to this, employers submitted lists of employees for annual data verification manually in paper form.