Underground school built with EU, Lithuanian, Irish funds opens in Sumy

A new underground school was opened in frontline Sumy on September 4 as part of the program "New Underground Shelters for Ukrainian Schools," reported the press service of the Lithuanian Center for International Partnership, which is implementing the project.

The project was initiated and funded by the European Union and Lithuania, with co-funding from the Government of Ireland.

"Every child in Ukraine has the right to study in safety, and the opening of this underground school in Sumy is convincing proof of what solidarity can achieve. In a region undergoing relentless Russian attacks, this new facility means that hundreds of children can return to school desks, study together, and continue building their future. This is not only an investment in resilient educational infrastructure—it is an investment in Ukrainian children, communities, and the future of the entire country," noted European Union Ambassador to Ukraine Katarína Mathernová at the opening.

The premises were built as a dual-purpose shelter with an operational lifespan of 100 years, functioning as a fully equipped underground school. The facility features 12 fully equipped classrooms designed to accommodate 500 people and will operate in several shifts to provide every student with the opportunity to attend classes, extracurricular activities, and sports sections. Thus, after four years of exclusively distance learning due to the absence of a shelter, 700 students will finally be able to return to safe, in-person learning in underground classrooms.

The project budget amounts to EUR 2.4 million. The space, spanning over 1,350 square meters, was erected in less than a year.

"We selected facilities that could not operate offline due to the absence of shelters—this was the main selection criterion. Quality in-person education for Ukraine's youth is key to the country's success; these are the people who will rebuild Ukraine in the future, and they need our support today. Restoring safe access to education also gives families a reason to stay in their communities and support the local economy," said Artūras Žarnovskis, coordinator of recovery and peace programs in Ukraine at the Lithuanian Center for International Partnership.

The underground school features modern tech rooms, IT classrooms, and sports areas equipped with a powerful ventilation system with climate control and fire safety features. A backup generator with dual protection ensures uninterrupted operation of the facility even during attacks.

The "New Underground Shelters for Ukrainian Schools" program aims to create safe and modern dual-purpose spaces in frontline and affected regions. Schools in six regions of Ukraine were selected for the program, prioritizing institutions unable to conduct in-person classes due to lack of shelters. The first shelter was constructed in Odesa region, followed by Sumy region, with completion of a facility in Zaporizhia region scheduled for 2026. Next in line are Mykolaiv, Chernihiv, and Kharkiv regions.

The project was initiated and funded by the European Union and Lithuania with support from the Republic of Ireland.