URCS assists for over 9 hours in liquidating consequences of Russian attack on Mykolaiv shopping center

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) worked for nearly ten hours to eliminate the consequences of Russian air strikes on a shopping center in Mykolaiv.

"For almost 10 hours, the team of the rapid response unit of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society in Mykolaiv region worked at the sites of liquidating the consequences of strikes on an infrastructure facility in Mykolaiv together with other rescue services of the city," URCS reported on Facebook on Saturday.

Volunteers conducted a search of the territory, provided first aid to an injured person, provided drinking water to rescuers, and remained on duty at the site to provide necessary operational support.

According to the State Emergency Service (SES) of Ukraine, on September 4 and overnight into September 5, Russian troops repeatedly attacked a shopping center in Mykolaiv. As a result of the hits, shopping halls were damaged and fires broke out. Two people were injured.

Due to the constant threat of repeated strikes, volunteers and rescuers had to act with extreme caution, retreating to a safe distance before returning to eliminate the consequences of the attacks.

The Epicentr company reported that their hypermarket in Mykolaiv was destroyed by a series of Russian strikes. "For almost a day, we fought for our shopping center in Mykolaiv. Ten of our guys, employees of the company, put out four fires in a row with their own hands. They went up to the roof. They entered the building enveloped in fire. They shut off damaged pipes. They saved equipment. They hid from 'Shaheds'—and returned to the fire again. They almost saved the shopping center. Almost. But the Russians were determined to destroy it. Six hits. Within a single day. On one shopping center," the company reported on Facebook.