Russians shell Kherson, killing 2 – city administration

(added information from regional prosecutor's office after 2nd paragraph)

Two residents of Kherson were killed on Saturday as a result of shelling by Russian occupiers, reported Head of Kherson City Military Administration Yaroslav Shanko.

"A man and a woman, whose identities are currently being established, came under Russian fire in Dniprovsky district. Sincere condolences to the families and friends of the deceased," Shanko wrote on Telegram.

Later, Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office confirmed this information and also reported four people injured as a result of Russian artillery shelling of Kherson. "On September 5, 2026, between 09:13 and 10:00, Russian military forces carried out artillery shelling of the Dniprovsky district of Kherson. As a result of the attack, two civilians were killed—a man and a woman. Four more people received injuries of varying severity," the regional prosecutor's office reported on Telegram.

Prosecutors, together with police investigators, are conducting urgent investigative and procedural actions to document another war crime and establish all the circumstances of the event and the victims. Under the procedural guidance of Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation has been initiated into a war crime that caused human deaths (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).