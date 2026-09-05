Budanov: Ukrainian ceasefire proposal conveyed to Russian leadership, no response received

Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov reported that Ukraine sent a ceasefire proposal to the Russian side, which was conveyed to Russian leader Vladimir Putin, but no reaction followed from Russia.

In a comment to Suspilne, he emphasized that the proposal pertained not only to strikes on Ukraine, but also to combat operations on the front lines.

"Drones are flying – you saw everything," Budanov noted.

He also confirmed that the visit of U.S. President's special envoys Steven Witkoff and Jared Kushner to Ukraine will take place on September 6, speculating that Russians might refrain from attacking Kyiv due to this. Budanov also stated that Witkoff and Kushner would arrive in the RF "in just a few hours."

As reported, Witkoff and Kushner plan to visit Kyiv on Sunday, September 6, following another trip to Moscow. Trump stated that Kushner and Witkoff are bringing a peace proposal with them. At the same time, according to diplomatic sources, prospects for reaching agreements on ending Russia's war against Ukraine during Trump's envoys' visit to Moscow are viewed extremely pessimistically in Russia, as Russian leadership is ready to end the war only on Russian terms.

Earlier, media and bloggers, citing sources in the security sector, reported that Ukrainian units allegedly received instructions to observe a regime of silence from September 5 to September 8 on land, in the air, and at sea. Interfax-Ukraine had no official confirmation regarding the receipt of such an order by the Defense Forces. Following continued shelling from Russia on September 5, the Armed Forces of Ukraine issued a statement declaring that they continue to perform designated tasks for Ukraine's defense according to plan, and a unilateral ceasefire is impossible due to the risk to the life and health of military personnel.