Russian strike destroys Dovgiy Family Office solar power plant in Kyiv – managing partner

Russian strike on Kyiv on Thursday, September 3, destroyed a solar power plant belonging to Dovgiy Family Office, reported Managing Partner of the company Oksana Huliaieva.

"As a result of another Russian shelling of Kyiv, one of our projects—a solar power plant—burned down. The logistics center of our partners was destroyed. Most importantly, everyone is alive," Guliaieva wrote on Facebook.

At the same time, she noted that Dovgiy Family Office consciously continues to invest in Ukraine, despite the risks.

According to information on its website, Dovgiy Family Office is a Ukrainian investment company engaged, among other things, in real estate management, revitalization of cultural monuments, and implementation of educational and charitable projects. Its founder is Stanislav Dovhiy, father of former Kyiv City Council Secretary (2006–2011) Oles Dovhiy, who is a partner in the company.