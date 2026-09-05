Koretsky reports destruction, damage in 9 regions after Russian shelling

Destruction and damage following Russian shelling overnight on Saturday were recorded in nine regions of Ukraine – Kherson, Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Odesa, Kharkiv, Poltava, Kyiv, and Mykolaiv, reported Prime Minister of Ukraine Serhiy Koretsky.

"All night, Russians struck civilian targets – residential buildings, enterprises, energy, storage, and transport infrastructure… In Kamianske, at least 5 people were killed and another 5 injured as a result of a strike on a civilian enterprise. Remediation of the attack's consequences is ongoing. Emergency services are working where the security situation permits," Koretsky wrote on Telegram.

He emphasized that Russia deliberately targets civilian facilities, enterprises, and businesses. "The goal of such strikes is not only to terrorize people, but also to stop the operation of enterprises, disrupt logistics, and create additional pressure on the Ukrainian economy," Koretsky noted.